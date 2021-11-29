United Micro To Pay Micron In Tech Theft Suit Settlement

By Dave Simpson (November 29, 2021, 6:33 PM EST) -- Taiwan-based United Microelectronics Corp. has agreed to pay rival Micron Technology Inc. an undisclosed sum to end the latter's allegations that UMC stole trade secrets purportedly covering technology that China's State Council had previously identified as a "national economic priority." The parties announced the deal Thursday, saying the "companies will globally withdraw their complaints against the other party" with UMC making a one-time payment to Micron. "UMC and Micron look forward to engaging in mutual business cooperation opportunities," the companies said in their statement. In December 2017, Micron Technology accused UMC and Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co. Ltd., in California federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS