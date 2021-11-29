SEC Issues Guidance On 'Spring-Loaded' Executive Comp

By Al Barbarino (November 29, 2021, 3:54 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday issued new guidance on how public companies should properly disclose share-based compensation made to executives ahead of earnings announcements. Any nonroutine "spring-loaded" stock options given to executives merit "particular scrutiny" by company staffers responsible for compensation-based reporting, and the disclosures should reflect any "additional value conveyed" to the executives from the anticipated announcement of material information, the SEC said in a staff accounting bulletin. "It is important that companies' accounting and disclosures reflect the economics and terms of these compensation arrangements," SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in an announcement Monday. "This gets to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS