High Court Urged To Back Migrants' Bond Hearing Rights

By Grace Dixon (November 29, 2021, 5:20 PM EST) -- A think tank urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to affirm two circuit court findings that noncitizens detained for more than six months are entitled to bond hearings, saying that due process protections extend to citizens and noncitizens alike. The Constitutional Accountability Center, a nonprofit that promotes progressive interpretations of the Constitution, asked the high court on Monday in an amicus brief to uphold parallel Third and Ninth Circuit findings that the federal government must hold hearings for individuals with final deportation orders who are still in custody after six months as they await responses to their requests for deportation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS