3 More Claim Innocence In Alleged VA Kickback Scheme

By Lauraann Wood (November 29, 2021, 4:40 PM EST) -- Two U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs employees and a California business owner pled not guilty in Illinois Monday to federal charges stemming from an alleged kickback scheme in which the workers steered medical equipment contracts to vendors in exchange for cash. VA prosthetics clerks Kimberly Dyson and Andrew Lee and California businessman Irvin R. Lucas IV entered their pleas about two weeks after federal prosecutors launched illegal gratuity, fraud and conspiracy charges in two indictments stemming from the clerks' alleged scheme with medical equipment vendors. Dyson and Lucas each face one count of conspiracy to commit public official bribery, while Dyson...

