UK Enforcers Say Cargo Equipment Deal Raises Concerns

By Matthew Perlman (November 29, 2021, 5:58 PM EST) -- The planned merger of Finnish cargo handling equipment outfits Cargotec Corp. and Konecranes PLC faces increasing scrutiny across the globe, as U.K. enforcers raised concerns about competition for a number of different products for port services. The Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement on Friday that its in-depth, Phase 2 investigation of the merger provisionally found the deal would significantly reduce competition for the supply of cranes, stackers and other cargo handling equipment in the U.K. Martin Coleman, chair of the CMA inquiry group conducting the review, said the equipment made by the companies "plays a key role in...

