Hivemind Capital Launches With $1.5B For Crypto Bets

By Elise Hansen (November 29, 2021, 3:32 PM EST) -- A former Citi executive on Monday announced the launch of a new, $1.5 billion investment firm focused on blockchain and digital assets, as big money continues to flow into the cryptocurrency space. New York-headquartered Hivemind Capital Partners will invest in crypto asset companies involved in digital infrastructure, blockchain protocols and programmable money, among others, the announcement said. The firm is also eyeing investments in "virtual worlds" and the gaming space, particularly ventures with play-to-earn features, the announcement said. The firm is headed up by Matt Zhang, a former head of structured products trading at global investment firm Citi. Hivemind Capital will...

