Software, Cloud Cos. Seek EU Antitrust Probe Of Microsoft

By Bryan Koenig (November 29, 2021, 6:47 PM EST) -- Collaborative work software company Nextcloud GmbH is leading a coalition of technology companies asking European Union competition enforcers to stop Microsoft from bundling its cloud computing services with Windows. First disclosed Friday, the Nextcloud coalition complaint accuses Microsoft of violating competition law by "bundling its OneDrive, Teams and other services with Windows and aggressively pushing consumers to sign up and hand over their data to Microsoft," according to a statement Monday. The coalition wants the European Commission's Directorate-General for Competition to stop those bundling practices and to force Microsoft to offer open standards and interoperability that allows users to migrate...

