Trucking, Security Cos. Freed From Exploding Truck Suit

By Mike Curley (November 29, 2021, 3:53 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge on Monday threw out claims against Quality Carriers and G4S Secure Solutions in a suit by a truck driver alleging that he was injured when his truck exploded, saying the undisputed facts of the case can't show that either company was liable for his injuries. U.S. District Judge Stephen J. Murphy granted summary judgment to the two companies, saying that driver Eddie Stewart's claims against them both are directly contradicted by the facts established through discovery. A third defendant, Marathon Petroleum Co. LP, did not file a motion for summary judgment and remains involved in the suit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS