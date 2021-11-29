Energy Dept. Seeks Advice On Shoring Up Digital Defenses

By Ben Kochman (November 29, 2021, 7:52 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Energy is seeking input on how best to harden energy sector networks against cyberattacks as part of a review of supply chain security coming months after a hack caused a temporary shutdown at a major fuel pipeline. In a notice published Monday in the Federal Register, officials asked for advice on a slew of cybersecurity issues, including which security standards to use to evaluate software used in the energy sector and whether to "incentivize" private sector operators of critical infrastructure to dedicate more resources to mitigating hacking risks. The government also asked experts to weigh in on...

