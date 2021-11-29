Insurers Want $3.3M Hurricane Damage Claim Arbitrated

By Nadia Dreid (November 29, 2021, 6:52 PM EST) -- A coalition of insurers says that a dispute over how much money a property owner is owed for damage caused by Hurricane Laura belongs in arbitration and asked a Louisiana federal court to send it there as soon as possible. More than half a dozen insurance companies agree that Bufkin Enterprises is bound to arbitrate its claims over hurricane damage to its Lake Charles, Louisiana, property and that U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr. should pause the federal litigation while the arbitration plays out. "The policy, however, includes a broad arbitration agreement which mandates that '[a]ll matters in difference' between...

