McDermott Atty Tapped For Ukrainian Legal Ethics Council

By Chris Villani (November 29, 2021, 4:45 PM EST) -- Robert Cordy's day began at 4 a.m. Monday morning with a Zoom meeting in Ukraine, a country that has lately become a focal point of his storied legal career. The current McDermott Will & Emery LLP partner and former Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court associate justice is one of three international experts tasked with helping to implement judicial reform in the European nation, which is looking to put accusations of corruption among judges behind it. The Ukrainian government tapped Cordy, 72, for its first-ever Ethics Council, choosing him along with Sir Anthony Hooper, a retired Court of Appeals judge from the U.K.,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS