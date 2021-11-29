5th Circ. Asked To Rethink SEC Win In Test Of Liu Decision

By Katie Buehler (November 29, 2021, 5:23 PM EST) -- A trio of men accused of selling unregistered securities has asked the full Fifth Circuit to review a panel's October opinion affirming a $2.4 million disgorgement award in favor of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, arguing the panel misapplied new U.S. Supreme Court precedent. In a Nov. 27 petition for rehearing en banc, the men asked the full appellate court to review their appeal, saying the disgorgement award should be tossed because the SEC failed to prove several key factors required under the Supreme Court's June 2020 ruling in Liu v. SEC, which held a disgorgement award for the agency...

