Biofrontera Settles Skin Therapy IP Suit On Eve Of Trial

By Brian Dowling (November 29, 2021, 5:05 PM EST) -- Biofrontera Inc. and rival skin treatment developer Dusa Pharmaceuticals Inc. settled a patent dispute Monday, one day before the infringement claims were set to go to trial. The parties told U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns that they reached a "fully-executed and binding agreement" resolving the dispute, which centered on Biofrontera's alleged infringement of Dusa's patents for photodynamic therapy. The treatment combines drugs with light sources to treat disease conditions, including acne and other skin conditions and precancerous lesions, according to the complaint. Wilmington, Massachusetts-based Dusa Pharmaceuticals and Biofrontera, a German company with U.S. offices in Woburn, Massachusetts, expect to finalize...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS