Suspended Fla. Atty Disbarred After Mishandling Funds

By Madison Arnold (November 29, 2021, 4:15 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court has disbarred a Miami attorney after a judge found he improperly disbursed escrow funds while the Florida Bar was already investigating him for unrelated misconduct regarding improper disbursements from a trust account. The Supreme Court decided last week to disbar Enrique Miranda, who has been suspended from the Florida Bar since February. However, a Florida judge making a recommendation to the Supreme Court on attorney discipline, called a referee, did not believe Miranda was aware of any fraud being committed or kept any fees beyond a normal escrow agent fee. "Rather, he failed to abide by his...

