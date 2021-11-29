5th Circ. Won't Revive Gay Immigrant's Asylum Bid

By Michelle Casady (November 29, 2021, 5:12 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Monday upheld a ruling that a Mexican citizen who sought refuge in the United States because he is gay cannot remain in the country because the Mexican government "was able and willing to protect" him. A three-judge panel of the court issued the 11-page per curiam opinion upholding a decision by the Board of Immigration Appeals against Gibrann A. Valdez Coria, who alleged he and his partner were kidnapped, raped and threatened with future violence by members of the Michoacana family cartel because they are gay. "Of some relevance, neither Valdez Coria nor his partner made any...

