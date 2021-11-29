9th Circ. Says Migrant Missed Chance To Challenge Removal

By Grace Dixon (November 29, 2021, 9:14 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled Monday that a Mexican man can't protest his indictment for illegal reentry into the U.S., saying he failed to appeal the removal order undergirding the indictment. In a published opinion, a three-judge panel refused to dismiss Jorge De La Mora-Cobian's indictment for illegal reentry. De La Mora-Cobian waived his right to appeal the negative asylum decision that led to his previous removal order, barring him from attacking the order later in an illegal reentry dispute, the panel ruled. "De La Mora-Cobian initiated an application for asylum, received a credible fear interview, and had the opportunity to appeal...

