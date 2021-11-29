Tribe Member Says Council Can't Avoid Biz Fraud Suit

By Andrew Westney (November 29, 2021, 7:46 PM EST) -- A Three Affiliated Tribes member urged a North Dakota federal court Monday to reject a bid by the tribes' business council to end a suit alleging it defrauded the member's company of nearly $46 million from a concrete business, saying the case doesn't involve an intratribal dispute and the federal court should tackle the case. The tribes' governing business council last month asked the court to toss the suit by Laura Bird and Bird Industries Inc., arguing that the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act didn't give the federal court jurisdiction "because Bird is a tribal member and this is an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS