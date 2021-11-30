Med Device Case Highlights Physician IP Deal Best Practices

By Jonathan Stevens, Mark Carper and Dennis Pangindian (November 30, 2021, 4:08 PM EST) -- On Nov. 8, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that Arthrex Inc., a Florida-based medical device company, had agreed to settle False Claims Act allegations for $16 million.[1] In connection with the settlement, Arthrex also entered into a five-year corporate integrity agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General. The whistleblower complaint alleged that Arthrex provided payments to an orthopedic surgeon to induce him to purchase, order or recommend Arthrex devices between 2010 and March 2021. The complaint specifically referenced a royalty agreement that Arthrex entered into with the physician related to two Arthrex product lines...

