Pot Biz Investors Win $2.1M Over Failed Mass. Venture

By Chris Villani (November 30, 2021, 1:26 PM EST) -- An investment adviser who sought to fund a cannabis venture in Massachusetts owes $2.1 million for misleading investors and not telling them when the deal began to unravel, a state court justice ruled Monday following a bench trial. Frederick McDonald was not up front with the more than two dozen investors who sunk money into a planned medical marijuana business in Revere, Massachusetts, Suffolk Superior Court Justice Kenneth W. Salinger found. The ruling followed an April bench trial, during which the investors claimed they bought shares in McDonald's company, Kettle Black of MA LLC, with the understanding that it would buy...

