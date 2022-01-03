4 Key Regulatory Areas That Could Weigh On Cos. In 2022

By Al Barbarino (January 3, 2022, 12:02 PM EST) -- A slew of recent regulatory developments will weigh on U.S. companies in 2022 as the latest threats to financial markets and national security make their way into the regulatory framework, shareholder demands intensify and smaller firms struggle to allocate limited compliance resources. Companies are grappling with cybersecurity demands after major hacks put the public and private sectors on notice. Meanwhile, sweeping new anti-money laundering regulations are underway, and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is hashing out new climate risk disclosure requirements. Here, legal experts share with Law360 their takeaways on what companies should be considering as these developments evolve and define the...

