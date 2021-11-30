11th Circ. Sends Drug Effect Questions To Ala. High Court

By Carolina Bolado (November 30, 2021, 4:49 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit has revived a Professional Golfers' Association instructor's failure to warn claim against Shire U.S. Inc. over its anti-inflammatory drug Lialda and asked the Alabama Supreme Court to clarify some state law questions about the extent of a pharmaceutical company's duty to warn of potential side effects. The appeals court said Monday the district court should not have granted summary judgment to Shire on plaintiff Mark Blackburn's failure to warn claim because it is not clear that Blackburn's doctor would have pursued the same course of treatment had the company included additional warnings about the risks of impaired kidney...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS