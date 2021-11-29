9th Circ. Puts Down Copyright Case Against 'You Raise Me Up'

By Andrew Karpan (November 29, 2021, 8:56 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Monday agreed with a lower court in putting an end to a copyright case over "You Raise Me Up," saying major record labels and Spotify did not transform a 1977 hit from Iceland into the chart-topper sung by Josh Groban and others. The three-judge panel had handed down a brief, unpublished three-page decision in the case almost a fortnight after hearing oral arguments earlier in November. It turned down arguments from Johannsongs-Publishing Ltd., a company founded by composer Jóhann Helgason that sought to revive a 2018 lawsuit that claimed the 2002 song "You Raise Me Up"...

