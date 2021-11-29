Judge Rejects 'Disingenuous' Bid To Block NY Eviction Law

By Dave Simpson (November 29, 2021, 10:16 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Monday denied a preliminary injunction bid from three landlords who challenged the state's coronavirus anti-eviction law Monday, finding their argument "not only chimerical, but disingenuous" because they haven't tried to participate in the court process targeted by their suit. U.S. District Judge Gary R. Brown rejected the bid from landlords Pantelis Chrysafis, Brandie LaCasse and Mudan Shi to enjoin the enforcement of the COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act. They argued that the act's procedures for challenging tenants' hardship declarations are "illusory" because they can't gather the information required to do so, but Judge...

