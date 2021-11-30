Berger Montague Adds 2 ERISA Experts In DC

By Jack Rodgers (November 30, 2021, 4:50 PM EST) -- Two former Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC attorneys recently jumped to Berger Montague to bolster the firm's employee benefits practice, the firm announced Monday. Karen L. Handorf and Julie S. Selesnick joined Berger Montague as senior counsel after nearly two decades of combined experience with Cohen Milstein. Both will focus on employee benefits and Employee Retirement Income Security Act litigation, the firm said. Handorf and Selesnick, who joined Berger Montague on Nov. 8, will additionally grow the firm's ERISA-related practice by representing clients involved with employer-provided health care plan disputes. Both are working in the firm's Washington, D.C., office, the...

