Cisco Asks Full Fed. Circ. To Nix 'Sweeping' Damages Ruling

By Andrew Karpan (November 30, 2021, 4:59 PM EST) -- Cisco has asked the full Federal Circuit to examine an appeals court decision reinstating enhanced damages against the networking giant, warning that it could be applied to "essentially every case" where a defendant is found liable for encouraging customers to infringe patents. San Jose, California-based Cisco Systems Inc. filed a petition on Monday to persuade the full court to take on a Sept. 28 decision that reinstated an enhanced damages award in its eight-year patent saga with SRI International Inc., a research nonprofit that used to be affiliated with Stanford University. The decision doubled a Delaware federal jury's $24 million verdict in...

