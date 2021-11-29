Miramax Snags Win Over Photog In 'Pulp Fiction' Poster Fight

By Hailey Konnath (November 29, 2021, 11:18 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has sided with Miramax in a dispute with the photographer behind the photo in a well-known "Pulp Fiction" movie poster, ruling that the photographer waited too long to bring his case. The photo at the center of the dispute was taken in 1994 by Firooz Zahedi. Zahedi took several photos of Uma Thurman in character as Mia Wallace, and Miramax LLC, the studio behind "Pulp Fiction," used it as a poster to promote the film, with a few changes, according to the order from U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee. "Zahedi accurately describes the image as 'iconic,'"...

