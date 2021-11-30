Chancery Rejects Vista Equity Motion To Exit Mindbody Suit

By Rick Archer (November 30, 2021, 4:02 PM EST) -- A Delaware Chancery judge has refused to let Vista Equity Partners escape claims it aided fiduciary breaches connected with its $1.9 billion merger with Mindbody Inc., saying Vista would have known its contacts with Mindbody's founder had not been disclosed. In her Monday ruling, Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick said shareholders suing over the merger had "adequately alleged" that Vista knowingly participated in a failure to disclose premerger interactions with Mindbody's co-founder and then-CEO Richard Stollmeyer in the proxy statement for the 2018 deal. "Vista knew that the proxy did not disclose information about Vista's own dealings with Stollmeyer, dealings which...

