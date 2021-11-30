Landowners Denied Class Cert. In Lease-Hoarding Claim

By Clark Mindock (November 30, 2021, 6:44 PM EST) -- Wyoming landowners who sued Anadarko Petroleum Corp., accusing it of hoarding drilling permits, have been denied class certification by a federal judge who said they had inappropriately used a reply brief to "do over" an earlier filing with new information. Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal of the U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming.rejected the certification motion Monday without prejudice, after finding that the landowners had tried to supplement their certification motion with expert testimony and even change up a key definition for the class. Judge Freudenthal said that allowing those sorts of changes would be unfair to Anadarko, a unit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS