5th Circ. Says High Court Ruling Rewrites Migrant's Sentence

By Grace Dixon (November 30, 2021, 4:57 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit ordered a district court in Texas to amend a Mexican national's conviction for illegal reentry after the U.S. Supreme Court ordered the circuit to revisit the decision, finding that his sentence was issued under the wrong statute. A three-judge panel sided Monday with both Oscar Daniel Rios Benitez and the federal government. The two sides had agreed that Rios Benitez's conviction for domestic assault did not amount to an aggravated felony after a June decision by the high court narrowed the definition for such crimes. The panel vacated Rios Benitez's conviction for illegal reentry by a noncitizen who was...

