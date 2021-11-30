Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5th Circ. Affirms BP's Win In Oil Worker's Injury Suit

By Katie Buehler (November 30, 2021, 5:51 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has affirmed a win in Texas federal court for BP Exploration & Production Inc., holding a district court judge correctly ruled BP couldn't be held liable for injuries suffered by an independent contractor who was working on an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico.

A three-judge panel on Monday found U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Vincent Brown made the right decision to dismiss in October 2020 injured worker Ledell Coleman's negligence claims against BP and general contractor Grand Isle Shipping LLC. No "reasonable jury" would find that either company controlled Coleman's work and was liable for his injuries,...

