Appeals Court Revives Feuding Oligarchs' Imprisonment Fight

By Richard Crump (November 30, 2021, 2:01 PM GMT) -- An appeals court has revived an attempt by a Russian businessman to have his former associate imprisoned in England in a bitter legal battle over property in Moscow, finding on Tuesday that a lower court was wrong to block the case as an abuse of process. Marking the latest twist in the long-running dispute between Vladimir Chernukhin, a former deputy finance minister in Russia, and billionaire Russian industrialist Oleg Deripaska, three appellate judges have sent the case back to the High Court for the decision to be reconsidered. Chernukhin's request to have Deripaska found in contempt for allegedly breaching a court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS