Seladore Legal Hires Ex-Disputes Partner At Herbert Smith

By Irene Madongo (November 30, 2021, 3:03 PM GMT) -- Disputes-focused law firm Seladore Legal has recruited a specialist in cross-border cases formerly with Herbert Smith Freehills LLP to join as a partner, the firm said on Tuesday. Gary Milner-Moore has worked across numerous large cases, notably on international insolvencies, such as the global insolvency of telecoms equipment giant Nortel, Seladore said. The new hire, who starts at Seladore on Wednesday, has also advised major financial institutions and appeared in arbitration proceedings, the firm said. Milner-Moore worked for Herbert Smith Freehills for 25 years, before leaving in 2020 to become a consultant for the firm. He occupied various roles in the disputes practice at the company,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS