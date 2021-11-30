EPA Floats Deal To End Enviros', Tribe's Suit Over River PCBs

By Andrew Westney (November 30, 2021, 7:43 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached an agreement with two environmental groups and a Washington tribe to settle their decadelong Clean Water Act suit seeking to force the agency to regulate PCB contamination in the Spokane River, according to a notice to be published in the Federal Register on Wednesday. The Sierra Club, the Center for Environmental Law & Policy and the federally recognized Spokane Tribe of Indians have been pushing officials to set limits called total maximum daily loads, or TMDLs, for harmful pollutants, including PCBs, for the Spokane River when it doesn't meet certain quality standards. Under the settlement,...

