Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

EPA Floats Deal To End Enviros', Tribe's Suit Over River PCBs

By Andrew Westney (November 30, 2021, 7:43 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached an agreement with two environmental groups and a Washington tribe to settle their decadelong Clean Water Act suit seeking to force the agency to regulate PCB contamination in the Spokane River, according to a notice to be published in the Federal Register on Wednesday.

The Sierra Club, the Center for Environmental Law & Policy and the federally recognized Spokane Tribe of Indians have been pushing officials to set limits called total maximum daily loads, or TMDLs, for harmful pollutants, including PCBs, for the Spokane River when it doesn't meet certain quality standards.

Under the settlement,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!