Mass. Teacher Fired For Viral TikTok Posts Sues School

By Brian Dowling (November 30, 2021, 1:29 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts school district violated a teacher's free speech rights when it fired her for posting TikTok videos on hot-button issues like critical race theory and gender identity, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court Monday. Kari MacRae lost her job as a Hanover High School math and business teacher after she published memes and videos on the platform as part of her campaign for the school committee in her hometown of Bourne, Massachusetts. In a May 2021 TikTok video quoted in the lawsuit, MacRae claimed to be running for the school committee to keep kids from being taught critical race...

