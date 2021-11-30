Tough Mudder Ch. 7 Trustee Sues Co. Leaders For $20M

By Jeff Montgomery (November 30, 2021, 4:57 PM EST) -- A Chapter 7 trustee for extreme obstacle race venture Tough Mudder Inc. sued three directors and officers in Delaware's Bankruptcy Court late Monday, accusing them of self-dealing or duty breaches that scuttled a $20 million private deal and forced a "fire sale liquidation." In the adversary proceeding filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi's court, trustee Derek C. Abbott demanded a jury trial before an Article III judge for the claims against majority stockholder William T. Dean, stockholder Guy D. Livingstone and board member Nicholas D. Bodkins. The suit also rejected adjudication or final judgment by a bankruptcy court....

