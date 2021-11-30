Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

IP Challengers Lose Invalidation Bids After '101 Day' Fight

By Adam Lidgett (November 30, 2021, 5:44 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge has shot down attempts by several companies, including Natera Inc. and grocery startup Instacart, to invalidate the patent claims they are accused of infringing.

Delaware's Judge Leonard Stark on Monday issued his ruling in a trio of cases not long after he held one of his "101 Day" hearings, in which he considers patent eligibility fights and issues decisions on those fights quickly. Judge Stark calls these proceedings "101 Day" hearings because they all involve questions of whether inventions are eligible for patent protection under Section 101 of the Patent Act.

At the hearing, Natera sought to invalidate a patent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!