IP Challengers Lose Invalidation Bids After '101 Day' Fight

By Adam Lidgett (November 30, 2021, 5:44 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge has shot down attempts by several companies, including Natera Inc. and grocery startup Instacart, to invalidate the patent claims they are accused of infringing. Delaware's Judge Leonard Stark on Monday issued his ruling in a trio of cases not long after he held one of his "101 Day" hearings, in which he considers patent eligibility fights and issues decisions on those fights quickly. Judge Stark calls these proceedings "101 Day" hearings because they all involve questions of whether inventions are eligible for patent protection under Section 101 of the Patent Act. At the hearing, Natera sought to invalidate a patent...

