Trade Court Picks Case To Lead Indian Steel Duty Challenges

By J. Edward Moreno (November 30, 2021, 7:12 PM EST) -- The Court of International Trade on Tuesday consolidated a group of suits challenging U.S. duties on Indian steel flanges, marking the case filed by Kisaan Die Tech Pvt. Ltd. as the lead matter that will guide its adjudication of the other actions. Kisaan, Chandan Steel Ltd. and Echjay Forgings Pvt. Ltd. will now collectively challenge a U.S. Department of Commerce antidumping duty order on stainless-steel flanges from India. According to the companies, the U.S. government relied on faulty data to calculate their dumping margins. In March 2020, the Department of Commerce selected Chandan as the only mandatory respondent for a first...

