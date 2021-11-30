Conservative Group Launches Ads Against Biden SDNY Pick

By James Arkin (November 30, 2021, 4:03 PM EST) -- The Judicial Crisis Network, a conservative group focused on federal court nominations, is launching an ad campaign opposing Dale Ho, President Joe Biden's nominee for a vacancy on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The organization said it would spend $300,000 to air an ad on cable television and digital ad platforms that opposes Ho's nomination and criticizes his legal record. The ads would play nationally and in the Washington, D.C., market, according to an announcement shared with Law360 on Tuesday. Ho, a veteran civil and voting rights attorney, was nominated to the Southern District of New...

