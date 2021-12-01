Pentagon Official's Suit Over Security Clearance Is Paused

By Grace Dixon (December 1, 2021, 9:29 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Wednesday paused a U.S. Department of Defense official's lawsuit claiming the Pentagon didn't fully explain why it suspended her security clearance and then placed her on leave a day after she demanded answers. Katie Arrington, the DOD's chief information security officer for acquisition and sustainment, had urged the court on Tuesday to force the department to explain why she was placed on leave, saying she stands to permanently lose her security clearance and federal employment if more specific information isn't provided. Arrington found out in a May 11 memorandum that her top secret security clearance was suspended amid allegations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS