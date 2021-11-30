2nd Circ. Hands Union Plan Trustees Win Over Amendments

By Emily Brill (November 30, 2021, 9:34 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit awarded a win Tuesday to three men accused of flouting federal law by making it more difficult for two union-run benefit plans to appoint trustees, ruling that the move violated the plans' own amendment-setting process but not the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The court held that amending a plan doesn't trigger special legal responsibilities under ERISA, so Richard Palladino, Randy Palladino and Mario Neri didn't violate the law by changing how the Laborers' International Union of North America Local 91 pension and welfare plans choose trustees — though they violated the plans' procedural rules, rendering the amendments...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS