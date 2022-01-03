Energy Litigation To Watch In 2022

By Keith Goldberg (January 3, 2022, 12:02 PM EST) -- The energy litigation landscape of 2022 will be dominated by one of the biggest cases in years, as the U.S. Supreme Court mulls the scope of the federal government's climate change authority. The justices are poised to issue a blockbuster ruling on the extent to which the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency can regulate greenhouse gas emissions, and potentially the extent to which all federal agencies can wield their administrative authority. Climate change also features prominently in energy litigation taking place below the Supreme Court, as federal and state appellate courts consider climate tort litigation against fossil fuel companies. Meanwhile, there's a...

