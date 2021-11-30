Biden Wants Ex-Air Force Official As DOD Acquisition Chief

By Daniel Wilson (November 30, 2021, 7:43 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated former Air Force acquisition leader and engineering firm CEO Bill LaPlante as the Pentagon's top acquisition official, after his first choice withdrew from consideration in July. Biden cited LaPlante's decades of experience in national security, focusing on issues related to acquisition, technology, sustainment and the defense industrial base when announcing LaPlante's nomination for undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment. "Dr. LaPlante has spent much of those decades delivering material as well as conceptual innovations to enhance national security capabilities and efficiency," Biden said in a statement. LaPlante is currently the president and CEO of...

