Aircraft Lease Co. Says $20M Award Row Was Wrongly Tossed

By Caroline Simson (December 1, 2021, 7:22 PM EST) -- An aircraft leasing company has asked the D.C. Circuit to revive its lawsuit seeking to enforce a $20 million arbitral award issued after OJSC Tajik Air broke its lease on two planes, arguing that a lower court wrongly concluded that the Tajikistan state-owned airline is distinct from the Central Asian country. UAB Skyroad Leasing said on Tuesday that it's "undisputed" that Tajik Air is an instrumentality of Tajikistan and pointed to the country's complete domination and control over the airline, meaning it wouldn't be entitled to due process protections requiring the airline to have minimal contacts with the U.S. in order...

