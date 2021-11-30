Property Insurance Rates Expected To Increase, Report Says

By Ben Zigterman (November 30, 2021, 7:54 PM EST) -- The real estate industry should expect property insurance rates to increase across the country as the number of natural disasters increases and more people move to fire- and flood-prone areas, according to a new white paper from a real estate technology company. Cruz Palma, right, and her son Jose Duran sit in what remains of her home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida Sept. 2 in Golden Meadow, Louisiana. Property insurance rates are expected to soar because of an increase in natural disasters. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Insurance rates have been increasing by about 10% to 15% for commercial properties year over...

