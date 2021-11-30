9th Circ. Revives Calif.'s High-Capacity Gun Magazine Ban

By Lauren Berg (November 30, 2021, 10:02 PM EST) -- A divided en banc Ninth Circuit broke with a previous three-judge panel and upheld California's ban on large-capacity ammunition on Tuesday, with the majority finding that the restriction saves lives and does not significantly interfere with a person's right to self-defense. In a 7-4 en banc decision, the federal appellate court reversed a district court's ruling that the law violated gun owners' Second Amendment rights. The majority opinion written by U.S. Circuit Judge Susan P. Graber found that the lack of a large-capacity magazine does not prevent home defense and that the ban aims to prevent gun deaths. During the past...

