DOD Commits To Building Up IP Group Following GAO Report

By Andrew Karpan (November 30, 2021, 9:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Defense said Tuesday it plans to expand its cadre of intellectual property experts, a move that came in response to a U.S. Government Accountability Office report warning that the agency's failure to acquire the IP it needs to run its weapon systems could "lead to surging costs later." The GAO's report took an extensive look at how the Defense Department's latest strategy for dealing with IP issues has been working out since the agency announced in 2019 the creation of an "intellectual property cadre." The GAO suggested the DOD's intellectual property group has been short on funding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS