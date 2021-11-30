El Chapo's Wife Gets 3-Year US Sentence For Aiding Kingpin

By Rachel Scharf (November 30, 2021, 5:48 PM EST) -- The wife of convicted drug kingpin Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzman was sentenced in Washington, D.C., federal court Tuesday to three years in prison after admitting to facilitating her husband's 2015 jail escape and renting out real estate funded by drug money. U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras hit Emma Coronel Aispuro, 32, with a three-year prison term followed by four years of supervised release. Judge Contreras also ordered Coronel to forfeit $1.5 million, according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Justice. In a comment to Law360 Tuesday, Coronel's lawyer noted that the sentence is below both the calculated guidelines range of...

