6th Circ. Affirms Toss Of Bridal Salon's Virus Coverage Suit

By Ganesh Setty (November 30, 2021, 8:11 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit continued its trend on Tuesday of favoring insurers in COVID-19 business interruption suits, this time in a bridal salon's proposed class action seeking coverage of losses because of pandemic-related restrictions. The three-judge panel, including the U.S. Circuit Chief Judge Jeffrey Sutton, unanimously affirmed an Ohio federal court's dismissal of Bridal Expressions LLC's suit against Owners Insurance Co. The judges pointed to a prior decision from the court in September, which they said "forecloses" the salon's central argument that its insurance policy should cover "reduced use" of property caused by the restrictions. The appellate panel's nonprecedential decision is based on...

