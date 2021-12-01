Partners Accuse NY Chef Of Sabotaging Hell's Kitchen Eatery

By Joyce Hanson (December 1, 2021, 6:33 PM EST) -- The ex-chef of a restaurant in New York City's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood has been sued in state court by his former partners, who claim he sabotaged the business they co-owned by inviting his friends to dine for free and repeatedly showing up drunk to work. Crispin's LLC co-founders Nikita Levitan and Sabrina Gao on Tuesday sued their fellow co-founder, chef Crispin Mejia, alleging that he failed to adequately execute the day-to-day management of Crispin's Restaurant and earn his $48,000 annual salary under the three company members' operating agreement. Instead, Levitan and Gao claim, Mejia ran the restaurant into the ground during...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS