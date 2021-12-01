Clover Health Sued In Del. Over Merger Disclosure Failures

By Leslie Pappas (December 1, 2021, 7:45 PM EST) -- A Clover Health Investments Corp. stockholder hit the company with a derivative complaint in Delaware Chancery Court alleging that the company failed to disclose a federal investigation prior to a $3.7 billion go-public deal enabled by a blank-check company. The complaint filed Tuesday alleged that Clover, which sells Medicare Advantage insurance plans and offers a software tool to help physicians aggregate patient data, knew the U.S. Department of Justice was investigating potential False Claims Act violations and other problems but did not disclose it until a month after the company went public. Stockholder Roland Davies sued derivatively on Clover's behalf for...

